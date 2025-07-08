Debate With Arnab: Changur Baba’s Palace Demolished, Probe Into Luxury Mansions, High-End Cars

The spotlight is on the dramatic action against self-proclaimed godman Changur Baba. Authorities have razed his lavish palace after his arrest in a massive ₹100 crore religious conversion scam. Investigators are now examining his sprawling network of luxury homes, expensive cars, and unaccounted wealth—raising critical questions about the origins of his fortune built under the guise of spirituality.

Arnab and his panel dive into the key issues: Is this the downfall of such deceitful godmen? How entrenched is the nexus between fake spiritual leaders, political connections, and money? And what important takeaways should the public and authorities draw from this episode?