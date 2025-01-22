Debate With Arnab: India Blacks Out Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy | BCCI Vs PCB

India has made a significant diplomatic and sporting statement ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, as it has completely excluded Pakistan's name from its official team jersey. In a move that has caught attention, the Indian cricket team has chosen not to feature any reference to Pakistan in its official merchandise or match details. This gesture reflects the ongoing tension between the two countries, with India opting to black out Pakistan's name from the event. Additionally, India has also decided not to play any matches on Pakistani soil, further reinforcing the rift between the nations in the context of international cricket. This decision comes amid heightened political and diplomatic tensions, signaling a major snub to Pakistan as the Champions Trophy approaches. With less than a month left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the BCCI has once again ditched the PCB. The latest incident is of Team India's official jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where they have refused to print Pakistan's name. It is a norm that teams print the host's name ahead of any ICC tournament, though, in the BCCI's case, they have refused to do so. Previously, Pakistan also printed India's name on their jerseys during the 2021 T20 World Cup despite it being rescheduled to UAE. India will not be playing any of their matches in Pakistan. Emirates Cricket Board being co-hosts of the tournament, so the BCCI have decided not to engrave Pakistan's name on the team's official jersey.