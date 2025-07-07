Debate With Arnab: Why Is China Worried About Dalai Lama’s Reincarnation in Tibet?

Debate With Arnab: On his 90th birthday, His Holiness the Dalai Lama reaffirmed that the Dalai Lama institution will continue, despite increasing anxiety from China. Beijing insists that the reincarnation process is an ‘internal matter’ and treats it as a highly sensitive issue. Meanwhile, India has openly backed the Tibetan spiritual leader’s stance, with Union Ministers and the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh attending the celebrations — sending a strong diplomatic signal. The Tibetan question remains a significant point of contention between India and China.