Debate With Arnab: Is Political Defiance Turning Into Strategic Risk for Congress?

Debate With Arnab: On the debate, Arnab confronts the growing controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest remarks. In a bold statement, Rahul has demanded to know how many jets India lost during a critical cross-border operation, a question many believe plays straight into Pakistan’s hands.

Further intensifying the uproar, Rahul has claimed that India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) warned Pakistan, a claim directly contradicted by an official clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Why is Rahul repeating a line that has already been publicly denied by the very ministry he refers to?

Is this just political posturing in the run-up to elections, or a deeper ideological defiance that questions India’s strategic stance? Is the Congress crossing a red line between democratic accountability and dangerous rhetoric?

Watch Arnab Goswami lead a national debate with top political analysts, party spokespersons, foreign policy experts, and defense veterans.