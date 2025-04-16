Debate with Arnab: Congress Cries Foul Over ED Heat in National Herald Case

Debate with Arnab: The Congress party is in deep trouble. The Enforcement Directorate is turning on the heat in the National Herald case. Genuine questions remain unanswered. And even as the ED has filed chargesheet in the case in such a scenario, the Congress party has taken the streets to protest. However, it wouldn't be amiss to call it a VIP protest. Congress leaders were seen walking out of a Starbucks cafe before calling in the media and staging a protest showing support for the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The investigating agency has reasons to believe there's been a big crime. They've filed the chargesheet as a result and Sonia, Rahul Gandhi are A1 and A2. So what exactly is the Congress party crying about?