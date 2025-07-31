Debate With Arnab: Congress Malegaon Conspiracy To Plant ‘Hindu Terror’ Theory Revealed

Debate With Arnab: The 2008 Malegaon blast case has concluded after 17 years, with the NIA Special Court acquitting all accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, due to lack of evidence. The blast killed six and injured over 100 and was among India’s most debated terrorism cases, often tied to the “Hindutva terror” narrative. This video analyses the court’s verdict, political reactions, and its implications for future terror trials. It examines why the NIA failed to prove the case and features ground reports from Malegaon along with responses from victims’ families.