VIDEO: Debate With Arnab: Congress Vs AAP War Ahead Of Delhi Polls

With the Delhi elections drawing closer, the political rivalry between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has escalated dramatically, sparking a heated exchange of accusations. Congress has intensified its criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as the "fraud king" and alleging that his party is running a deceptive and fraudulent political agenda that misguides the public. Congress leaders have accused AAP of implementing policies that they claim are misleading and ultimately harmful to the people of Delhi. They have called for detailed investigations into AAP's governance, questioning the transparency and authenticity of its practices. This fierce political battle underscores the stakes of the upcoming elections, as both parties strive to win the trust and support of Delhi’s voters. The clash not only highlights deep ideological differences but also reflects the heightened competition to secure political dominance in the capital. As the rhetoric sharpens and the campaigns heat up, the citizens of Delhi are closely watching the unfolding drama that could shape the city’s future leadership.