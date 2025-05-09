Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Uses Turkish Drones To Launch Swarm Attack Against India

Debate With Arnab: Tonight on The Debate with Arnab Goswami, he unravels a shocking escalation of Pakistan, backed by Turkey, has launched a massive drone assault on India, using 300-400 Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones to target 36 locations. Reports suggest Turkish handlers operated these drones from Pakistan, raising questions about Turkey’s direct involvement and its state of war with India. India’s robust air defenses neutralized the attack, but Pakistan’s sinister tactic of keeping its airspace open, using civilian flights as shields to provoke an Indian retaliation and blame the IAF, has sparked outrage. Is this a new low in Pakistan’s proxy war? Should India sever ties with Turkey and rethink its business relations? Join Arnab Goswami as he speaks with top experts and military strategists on this brazen act of aggression.