Debate With Arnab: Drunk Cop Mows Down Man in Delhi

Debate With Arnab: A horrifying incident has emerged from the capital—a PCR van driven by a drunk police constable mowed down a man in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about police accountability, law enforcement ethics, and public safety. The constable has been arrested, but the questions are only beginning.

Tonight on Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami leads a fiery national debate: Are protectors turning into threats? Is this an isolated lapse or a symptom of a larger systemic failure? Tune in for the full breakdown and real-time reactions.