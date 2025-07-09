Debate With Arnab: How Long Will Mafia Culture Dominate Mumbai?

Incident 1: A viral video shows Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulting a canteen contractor at the Akashwani MLA residence in Mumbai, reportedly over dissatisfaction with the food quality. This comes amid a wave of controversial videos from Maharashtra revealing the misuse of power by elected officials. Gaikwad, a two-time MLA from Buldana, was staying at the government-allotted Akashwani residence for legislators.

Incident 2: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers went on a violent spree on Wednesday, damaging property at the Tondgaon toll plaza on the Akola-Nanded Highway in Washim district. A viral video shows MNS workers smashing toll booth glass panes with iron rods in broad daylight, causing massive destruction.

With growing incidents like these, Mumbai’s battle with goondaism is intensifying. From extortion networks and political backing to gaps in policing, criminal elements appear to be thriving. A panel of top law enforcement officials, civic administrators, and urban policy experts comes together to examine what’s fueling this rising lawlessness.

Can Mumbai’s institutions and police step up to tackle the problem? Will political resolve, strong policy, and legal reform rein in this threat? Join us for a no-holds-barred debate that exposes Mumbai’s criminal ecosystem and seeks solutions to a question that can no longer be ignored: how long can goondaism rule India’s financial capital?