Debate With Arnab: Is It Time For India To Call Out The Anti-Nationals?

Debate with Arnab: A dramatic power shift unfolds in Pakistan, with mounting evidence that the ISI has sidelined Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and taken control of the country’s national security apparatus. As Pakistan descends into political chaos, India finds itself facing a neighbor increasingly controlled by military generals and terror-linked operatives. At the Attari border, a fresh diplomatic crisis has erupted. Pakistan is refusing to repatriate its own citizens, further exposing Islamabad’s disregard for international norms and its own people. Is the ISI now the real power center in Islamabad? What implications does this hold for India’s border policy and regional security? Arnab exposes the truth behind Pakistan’s collapsing civil institutions, the rise of its deep state, and the growing terror nexus. Should India still engage Pakistan as a democracy, or recognize it as a military-terrorist regime?