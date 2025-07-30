Debate With Arnab: 17 Years On, Verdict Day For Malegaon Blast Victims

In a powerful episode of Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami examined the shocking aftermath of the Malegaon blast case verdict, 17 years after the 2008 attack that killed six and injured over 100. The Bombay High Court’s July 2025 acquittal of all 12 accused—earlier convicted in 2015—has outraged victims’ families, calling it a betrayal of justice. Arnab analysed the court’s 671-page ruling that highlighted flawed evidence and alleged torture while noting that 34 witnesses had turned hostile, collapsing the prosecution’s case. The debate delved into the anguish of survivors and the government’s plan to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, raising questions about whether justice can still be served after nearly two decades.