Debate With Arnab: Was RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat The True Target In Malegaon Case?

Debate With Arnab: In this explosive episode of Debate With Arnab LIVE, Arnab Goswami examines the shocking aftermath of the Malegaon blast case verdict, 17 years after the 2008 attack that killed six and injured over 100. The Bombay High Court’s July 2025 acquittal of all 12 accused has triggered outrage among victims’ families. Arnab questions the court’s ruling, which highlighted flawed evidence and coerced confessions, raising doubts about buried truths.

A panel of legal experts and victims’ advocates join Arnab to discuss why the case collapsed, who is responsible, and whether RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was the real target of a larger conspiracy. As survivors recount their painful stories and the Maharashtra government appeals the verdict, this debate seeks justice, accountability, and answers in one of India’s most controversial terror cases.