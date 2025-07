In this explosive Debate With Arnab episode, Arnab Goswami dissects the success of Operation Mahadev, where Indian forces killed three top Pakistani terrorists, including the Pahalgam attack mastermind, near Srinagar’s Dachigam forest on July 28, 2025. The 14-day manhunt, aided by intercepted Huawei satellite phone signals, led to the elimination of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Musa and the recovery of heavy weapons.