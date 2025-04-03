Debate With Arnab: Opposition's Anti-Waqf Agenda Falls Flat As Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill

Debate With Arnab: The Waqf Bill has passed the Lok Sabha litmus test. The Rajya Sabha debate is on. This only shows the blatant failure of the opposition's narratives in trying to stop this historic Bill from being passed. Several Muslims took to the streets to celebrate Waqf Bill. Some Muslim leaders have warned of 'street war'. The country's lawmakers have passed a law, with complete majority, so what's the need to issue open threats? The Waqf Bill is a historic step taken by the Modi government that puts an end to lawlessness. It restores justice. It curbs an organization's free reign when it comes to claiming land and properties. The NDA government has passed the Lok Sabha litmus test. It's only a matter of time before the Rajya Sabha voting is completed. The result, in all likelihood, will favour the ruling government.