Debate With Arnab: Opposition's anti-WAQF Bill Agenda Just an Appeasement Tool?

Debate With Arnab: What's the fuss over WAQF bill about? The common Muslim people do not seem to object the WAQF amendment bill. Is it because WAQF is designed to benefit the rich Muslims and rich Muslims only? Was the anti-WAQF agenda that has now openly flopped designed to just appease Muslims. If so, clearly that has not happened. Yes, NDA's numbers in Lok Sabha are lower compared to Modi 2.0. However, the bill is expected to go through. The numbers, even at a reduced size, is significant enough to take the bill through. If the WAQF bill is passed, it will be a move as big as the abrogation of Article 370. The allies have shown their support and it seems like the Modi government does not have too much to worry about.