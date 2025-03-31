Debate With Arnab: Inter-gang Wars Tearing Pak From Within? Terror Leaders Eliminated Systematically

Debate With Arnab: Hafiz Saeed's close aide and Lashkar-e-Taiba financer Abdul Rehman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Karachi on the day of Eid. Two assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire on Rehman, who was inside a shop. The spine chilling incident was caught on camera. Inter factional gang wars are suspected to behind repeated killings in Pakistan. Two weeks ago, it was LeT's J&K chief Abu Qatal who was killed by unknown gunmen. Pathankot attack planner Shahid Latif is now dead. Dhangri attack mastermind Riyaz Ahmad has been eliminated. Al-Badr revivalist Khalid Raza has been targeted too. Now, it is Abdul Rehman. Top terror commanders are being systematically eliminated. Are Pakistan's terrorists at war with each other? Are Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul & LeT at war with ISI funding internal assassinations?