Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Launches Biggest Admission On Pahalgam Terror Plot

Debate With Arnab: Pakistan's biggest admission yet has sent shockwaves across the subcontinent. In a dramatic and unprecedented revelation, Islamabad has admitted its direct role in the Pahalgam terror plot, marking a stunning U-turn in its long-standing policy of denial. On this explosive edition of The Debate with Arnab, we break down how Pakistan has openly confessed to sponsoring and aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba proxies, responsible for orchestrating the brutal Pahalgam attack that shook the nation.

As Islamabad is gripped by sleepless nights, the leadership faces mounting international pressure and domestic outrage. With the veil finally lifted on Pakistan’s deep terror links, the global community is now demanding accountability. This is the loudest and clearest acknowledgment yet of Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, a moment that could redefine geopolitics in South Asia.

What will be India’s response? How will this reshape counter-terrorism diplomacy? And is this the beginning of a larger international reckoning for Pakistan? Join Arnab Goswami and top panelists as they dissect every angle of this explosive admission and what lies ahead in this high-stakes geopolitical battle.