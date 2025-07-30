Debate With Arnab: Trump Launches Trade War Against India

In a dramatic edition of Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami exposed the rising trade tensions as US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India, along with an extra 10% penalty for its trade with Russia. With the August 1, 2025 deadline for an India-US trade deal approaching, Trump’s fiery move criticising India’s high tariffs and Russian oil imports—has sent shockwaves through New Delhi. India’s \$190 billion trade with the US, covering sectors like IT, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, now faces uncertainty as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heads to Washington for key talks. Arnab and his panel dissect Trump’s bold claims, including his controversial assertion about brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire, analysing the high-stakes economic showdown.