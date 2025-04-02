Debate With Arnab: Waqf Bill A Huge Chapter In India's History, Justice Restored?

Debate With Arnab: Congress rewrite the Waqf act and gave the Waqf board absolute overriding power. The courts were barred from intervening in Waqf disputes. The burden of proof was reversed. If the Waqf claimed a piece of land, it was the individual who had to prove ownership and not Waqf. Indian judiciary is all about 'innocent until proven guilty'. However, in the case of Waqf disputes, it's the vice versa - 'guilty until proven innocent'. Shouldn't such a law be amended? The Congress party talks about reservation to bring about social justice but backs Waqf law? The irony is just astounding. Waqf bill is a gamechanger in India's rich history. The time has come to put an end to rich, influential Muslim men benefiting from a practice that has been unfair to the rest of the country.