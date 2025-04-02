Debate With Arnab: Waqf Bill Spells End Of Radical Politics?

Debate With Arnab: The Waqf bill has received overwhelming support from across India. Muslim women and the Delhi Janata Muslim Committee were seen celebrating it, while Delhi Haj Committee chief has hailed the bill. What could this possibly mean? Doesn't it mean that the public has seen through opposition's anti-Waqf agenda? Waqf bill spells the end of appeasement and radicalised politics. Be it the Congress under Rajiv Gandhi that overturned Shah Bano's Judgement or the Waqf Act, 1995 where the Congress included Non-Muslims under Waqf's ambit, remove judicial oversight from Waqf's ruling and make Waqf the sole arbiter, adjudicator, and executor of Waqf Board, appeasement of Muslim men has been their agenda. The Waqf amendment bill spells the end of vote bank politics.