Debate with Arnab: Waqf Bill Reformative or Divisive? Modi 3.0 Passes Lok Sabha Litmus Test

Debate with Arnab: Modi 1.0 government had 282 seats in the Lok Sabha. In 2019, the Modi 2.0 government had an overwhelming majority of 303. Passing bills was never a problem. However, BJP in Modi 3.0 has 240 seats and had to rely on allies to form its government. But the Waqf bill being passed in Lok Sabha is a sign. It's a huge show of strength and BJP's ability to lead a coalition without an ounce of instability. On the other hand, questions have been raised about the Bill on whether it's reformative or divisive. The general public have welcomed the Bill, Muslim women were out on the streets showing their support for PM Modi. What can be more reassuring than vocal public support for a Bill that's now part of the history books.