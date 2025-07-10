Debate With Arnab: Yogi's Bulldozer Brings Down Changur Baba's Empire in Major Crackdown

In a significant development, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested self-proclaimed godman Changur Baba for allegedly orchestrating a ₹100 crore religious conversion racket. Investigators claim the operation targeted vulnerable communities, luring them with promises of money, employment, and miraculous cures to force conversions on a large scale.

The arrest has triggered public outrage and intensified demands for tougher action against such exploitative schemes. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the network, which is suspected to have links across India and potentially abroad, and have indicated that more arrests are likely.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent bulldozer action dismantled Changur Baba’s illegal empire in Balrampur. As officials tore down his opulent mansion—complete with hidden rooms and electric fencing—details of the conversion racket emerged. On Arnab’s debate, the panel now asks: is this a firm stand for law and order, or a case of politicized “bulldozer justice”?