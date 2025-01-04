Debate With Arnab: AAP an Aapda, PM Kicks Off Delhi Poll Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for the residents of JJ clusters, providing a significant boost to the housing infrastructure in Delhi. The event, held at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, saw the keys to these flats being handed over to eligible beneficiaries. While dedicating these projects to the people of the national capital, PM Modi did not shy away from addressing political issues, launching a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. In his address, the Prime Minister referred to AAP as "kattar beiman" (extremely dishonest) and described the party as an "aapda" (disaster) for Delhi. He expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would decisively vote against AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, ensuring the party does not return to power. PM Modi's remarks underline the escalating political rivalry ahead of the elections, adding a combative edge to the discourse. The housing initiative, meanwhile, marks a step forward in providing affordable housing and improving living conditions for residents of JJ clusters in the city.