Debate With Arnab: Is Omar Abdullah Softening Stand Towards Centre?

In a turn of events, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah heaped praises on Prime Minister Modi. In fact, Omar, taking a step back also requested for restoration of statehood. What makes this development even more intriguing is the timing just days after Omar had snubbed the Indian government over the issue. Has the NC softened its position towards the Centre, or is this just a tactical recalibration? Take a look at this report, and then we debate... Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fullfilling his promise to hold elections in the valley While addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, he said, "Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest thing was that there was no complaint of any irregularities anywhere, no complaint of misuse of power. The credit for this goes to you (PM Modi), your colleagues and the Election Commission of India. Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold... You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you come here again and again, stay among us and join our happiness," he said.