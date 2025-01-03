Debate With Arnab: Diljit Dosanjh PM Modi Meeting Leaves Lobby Fuming

Debate With Arnab: The most heart warming new year video is the one of superstar singer Diljeet Dosanjh meeting the Prime Minister, even singing for him with the prime minister tapping on his side table. All very genuine and cool, a video that’s gone crazily viral. Naturally. The Prime Minister meeting the gen next idol, with Diljeet telling the Prime Minister what he felt about the greatness of Bharat, Mera Bharat Mahaan and how for him his Mera Bharat Mahaan moment and realization was when he travelled the length and breadth of the country. Such a great reel that’s being shared and probably on your phone too, but the biggest impact this video has had is that it has crushed the hopes of the urban naxal tukde tukde Lutyens clique group who were hoping that he would be their mascot one day. One particularly ignorant analysis had a entertainment journalist calling him a counter to India’s right wing, a thorn in her words “to the side of India’s right wing”. How this lady came to that conclusion we cannot even fathom, but it was one of many desperate and comic attempts to try and ringfence Diljeet into the role of a modern day young political rebel, an anti BJP anti Hindu right figure. This is so foolish a thing to do, because Diljeet is a singer, a performer, and also a fairly ok actor, but he is certainly NOT a politician. Its terrible that the same lobby that tried to project Justice Chandrachud as their saviour, when he was appointed CJI, now jumps on to Diljeet Dosanjh as a mascot. On both of these gentlemen its unfair. After trying to prop op Chanderachud, they attacked him towards the end of his term when the PM visited his home on Ganesh Chaturthi. And now, after trying to prop up Diljeet for five years, the same people, including the Congress party, are beginning their attack on him, saying he should have been protesting against the government instead. How unfair, how terribkly unfair on Diljeet. On my part, I saw the video and I felt the Prime Minister and Diljeet connected immediately and very genuinely. The Lobby has to realise that just because Rahul Gandhi has failed, a singer, a youtuber, a judge, or an actor cannot be expected to substitute.