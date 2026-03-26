Debate With Arnab Live: Mr Trump, Where Is Your Ceasefire? | US-Israel-Iran War | WAR ESCALATION OR CEASEFIRE?
Published Mar 26, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
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Debate With Arnab Live: Mr Trump, Where Is Your Ceasefire? | US-Israel-Iran War | WAR ESCALATION OR CEASEFIRE?
As war intensifies, questions grow louder-where is the promised ceasefire from Trump? The Debate With Arnab LIVE as the US-Israel-Iran conflict escalates and questions arise over the absence of a ceasefire.