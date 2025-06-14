Debate With Arnab: 'Mayday, We Can’t Climb' — Gear Malfunction, Thrust Failure, What Caused the Crash?

Debate With Arnab: In this hard-hitting edition of Debate With Arnab, we dissect the final moments before the Air India Dreamliner tragically crashed near Ahmedabad with 242 people on board. Moments after takeoff, the pilot reportedly issued a chilling “Mayday, unable to lift” call, a phrase that points to a critical loss of thrust and a possible failure in the aircraft’s landing gear system.

Experts, former pilots, and aviation insiders join Arnab to analyze what could have caused the plane to lose lift so soon after departure. Was it a catastrophic engine failure? A malfunctioning gear that wouldn't retract? Or deeper, systemic flaws in aircraft maintenance and oversight?