Debate With Arnab: Time for India’s ‘Mir Jafars’ and ‘Saboot Gang’ To Stop Betraying India’s Interest

Debate With Arnab: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, as India stands at a critical juncture, unity is essential. Yet, as expected, the Opposition’s so-called ‘Saboot Gang’ has resurfaced — casting doubt on the government, the armed forces, and questioning the legitimacy of a potential Indian counteraction against Pakistan.

On tonight’s Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami confronts this head-on — slamming those who demand proof instead of standing with the nation, and accusing them of echoing Pakistan’s propaganda when India needs unwavering support and strength.

With security forces on high alert and credible intelligence indicating cross-border threats, the real question arises:

Why are certain political voices weakening national unity instead of fortifying it? Is this genuine dissent, or a dangerous act of strategic sabotage that plays right into the enemy’s hands?

‘Saboot Gang’ is once again eroding India’s interest. ‘Mir Jafars’ have begun their narrative laced with Pak-U.S. undertones. The so-called ‘traitor brigade’ is chipping away at India’s resolve. And the usual lobby is jumping the gun — all during the tense calm before the storm.