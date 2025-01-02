Debate With Arnab: After Udhayanidhi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Insults Sanatan Dharma

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ignited a major controversy with his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, calling it a system that enforces "monarchy and Brahminism" while linking it to the Varna system. Speaking at the Sivagiri pilgrimage conference on Tuesday, Vijayan cautioned against "organized efforts" to portray sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as a proponent of Sanatan Dharma. His comments have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the BJP, which accused him of denigrating a faith upheld by millions. Doubling down on his statements, Vijayan said during a press conference on Wednesday, "I stand by what I have stated about Sanatan Dharma." The BJP launched a scathing attack, claiming Vijayan’s remarks were an insult to religious sentiment and an attempt to politicize faith. Arnab Goswami has now brought the issue to the forefront, questioning whether it is justifiable to link a faith solely to its flaws. He argues that Sanatan Dharma is a vast and complex system of belief and cannot be reduced to selective criticisms.