Debate With Arnab: Sparks Fly Over Aircraft Servicing Contracts Handed to Turkish Firms

As the investigation into the tragic Air India crash deepens, a fresh controversy has ignited over the airline's decision to outsource key aircraft maintenance contracts to Turkish firms. In this explosive episode of Debate With Arnab, the focus shifts to whether cost-cutting compromises in aviation safety played a role in the catastrophe.

Critics argue that outsourcing maintenance of critical components, including landing gear systems and engine checks, to overseas vendors with limited transparency may have contributed to the mechanical failures reported before the crash. With reports of a “Mayday” call and thrust loss just after takeoff, questions are now being raised about whether the Turkish maintenance teams followed global safety standards.