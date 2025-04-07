Debate With Arnab: Will Market Bloodbath Lead To Economic Crisis?

Debate With Arnab: The Indian market saw a bloodbath today on April 7. This came after China imposed retaliatory tariffs of 34% on the US. Sensex crashed 2,226.79 points, that's 2.95% to close at 73,137.90. Earlier it slumped 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 - 5.22 %. The NSE Nifty went down by 742.85 points to end at 22,161.60. In response to China's tariffs, now Donald Trump has threatened to expand tariff war and hit China back. In this economic climate, the question is whether this will lead to a recession. Experts believe that the market will recover, and the slump is only a kneejerk reaction to Trump's tariff war. While there are fears of recession, experts argue that the global market situation will normalize eventually.