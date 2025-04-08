Debate With Arnab: Why Violence In Name Of WAQF Should Never Be Accepted?

Debate With Arnab: Violence has erupted in Murshidabad, Bengal, as Anti-Waqf Board protesters take to the streets in a shocking display of lawlessness. Protesters have blocked NH12, crippling public movement and disrupting daily life. What began as a movement has now spiraled into chaos, from stone-pelting on police personnel to torching vehicles and obstructing law enforcement operations. Arnab Goswami raises the big question: Is this still a democratic protest or has it become a full-blown attack on the rule of law? With police under siege and public peace shattered, is the state doing enough to contain this unrest?

Arnab warns, if the violence over Waqf isn’t controlled immediately, it might soon be too late. Tune in to this explosive Prime Time debate as Arnab dissects the anarchy in Bengal and the consequences of unchecked extremism in the name of protest.