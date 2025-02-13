'What Ranveer Allahbadia Said Is Absolutely Disgusting And Wrong', Says, Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj

Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj has also voiced her strong opinion, calling out Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, labeling them as "absolutely disgusting and wrong." As the investigation unfolds, the entertainment industry's handling of such content and its repercussions is now under the public and legal microscope. Following the massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia saw a subsequent slump in followers on his social media. It is also said that the YouTuber lost out on major commercial deals and notable names like B Praak have pulled out of making an appearance in his upcoming podcasts. On February 10, BeerBiceps took to his social media account to issue an apology. In his video, the influencer noted that comedy is not his forte and the comments he made were not just unfunny but also ‘inappropriate’. However, the half-hearted apology did little to move netizens and demands of boycotting him only grew stronger.