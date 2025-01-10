VIDEO: Delhi's Super Freebie Fight Between BJP and AAP Is Not Productive Economics, Says Arnab

The BJP is eyeing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as a crucial opportunity to reclaim power in the capital. Locked in a fierce battle with the AAP, the BJP has targeted issues ranging from corruption and infiltration to voter manipulation. The rivalry has now intensified into a competition of freebies, with both parties vying to outdo each other in appealing to voters. The BJP is reportedly preparing a major announcement—a super freebie plan—to counter AAP’s longstanding dominance in this domain. This bold strategy aims to shift voter preferences and boost the BJP’s chances in the high-stakes election. But the critical question remains: will this move help the BJP turn the tide in its favor, or will AAP's proven governance record continue to hold sway? The battle for Delhi heats up.