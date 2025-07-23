Debate With Arnab: Was Jagdeep Dhankhar A Magnet For The Opposition?

Debate With Arnab: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden mid-term resignation has stirred intense debate, with many wondering if his term was defined by ongoing friction with the Opposition. As Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar frequently clashed with rival parties over his outspoken criticism of judicial rulings and assertive conduct in the House. These repeated confrontations painted him as a deeply polarizing figure.

Accused of partisanship, Dhankhar was labeled by critics as biased in favor of the government—charges that culminated in an unprecedented no-confidence motion against him in December 2024. His last-minute acceptance of a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, tied to a major cash recovery case, just before stepping down, only deepened suspicions of political maneuvering behind his exit.