Debate with Arnab: ED Double Whammy Smacks Congress, Gandhis Hard

Debate with Arnab: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been chargesheeted in the National Herald case, including Sam Pitroda. The court is set to hear the matter on April 25. Allegations include fraudulent property acquisition, financial mismanagement and generation of proceeds from crime. Complaint has been lodged under sections 44 and 45 of the PMLA act. Immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore were earlier attached in the case. On the back of this, Congress is set to hold protests outside government offices. On the other hand, Robert Vadra was grilled by the Enforcement directorate in connection with the Skylight Hospitality deal. the double whammy served by the Enforcement Directorate to the Congress party and the Gandhi family comes as a huge blow. Can the impact really be wiped off by protesting outside government offices?