VIDEO: The Debate With Arnab, Why Impose Halal Certificates On Non Believers

It is completely unfair that the common man has to pay higher prices for everyday consumer goods because a Halal certification forum has decided to go overboard. The matter is simple - one may not have any objection to certification as far as Halal meat is concerned, but why impose this on the rest? How is cement being classified as Halal? How are basic food items like flour being categorised as Halal? It's beyond bizarre. The topic delves into the growing controversy surrounding the halal certification industry, which has become a multi-million-dollar global enterprise. The central question raised is why halal certificates are imposed on products consumed by non-believers, extending beyond food to everyday items like cement, atta (flour), water, and besan (gram flour). The debate has sparked concerns about whether halal certification practices have gone too far and are being applied excessively to non-food products, creating tension and confusion. Arnab, a prominent figure in the discourse, asks whether the expansion of halal certification is overstepping boundaries and if it is creating unnecessary divisions in society. The issue explores the balance between cultural and religious practices and the broader consumer market in a diverse, multi-faith society.