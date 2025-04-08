Debate with Arnab: Who Is To Blame For IAF's Ageing Crisis?

Debate with Arnab: A shocking revelation from the CAG report has exposed critical gaps in the Indian Air Force’s fighter jet acquisitions. With 1 out of every 2 IAF aircrafts being outdated, the report sheds light on serious delays, faulty procedures, and bureaucratic hurdles that have risked not just the force’s capabilities, but lives. At the centre of this storm is the Jaguar fighter jet, once the backbone of IAF’s fleet, now raising alarming questions over safety and operational readiness. The report also holds HAL accountable, questioning the efficiency and timeline of upgrades and procurements. Why were urgent needs delayed? Why was the ASQR (Air Staff Qualitative Requirements) framed so poorly that it hindered timely acquisitions? Republic brings you the most crucial parts of the CAG report.