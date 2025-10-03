Republic World
Published Oct 3, 2025 at 9:53 PM IST
Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Won’t Be Spared Next, Army Chief’s Ultimate Warning

In a major disclosure, the Indian Air Force has confirmed carrying out a 300 km deep strike as part of Operation Sindoor, hitting crucial terror targets inside enemy territory. On The Debate With Arnab, top defence experts, veterans, and political leaders break down the significance of this strategic air operation. Is this India’s boldest counter-terror strike yet? What are the implications for regional security and Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire breaches? Watch the explosive discussion unfold—only on Republic TV.

