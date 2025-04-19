Debate with Arnab: As INDI Minister Justifies Bengal Riots, Oppn's Backing of Violence Exposed?

Debate with Arnab: Jharkhand minister's 'maar kaat hogi' remark has sparked outrage across the nation. How can a minister of a state openly make such a remark and threaten to kill people? Doesn't it mean opposition is openly provoking violence. Are they not spreading hatred openly? How can violence against one certain community be justified? It's high time that hate speeches like this are dealt with. Shouldn't Hafizul Hasan be jailed for such a remark? The provocation has gone on for too long and it is not acceptable anymore. After all, this is a democracy and people of all communities deserve to enjoy the freedom that a country like India offers. Let's put an end to hate speech and provocation. Punish those who trigger communal hatred.