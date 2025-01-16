Debate With Arnab: Team India's Dressing Room Conflict Turns Into Star vs Star Ego Clash

Indian cricket is facing turbulent times as reports of internal conflicts and ego clashes in the dressing room have come to light. Allegations of arrogance and superstar culture eroding the game have sparked heated debates, with questions being raised about whether players are becoming bigger than the sport itself.

In a dramatic development, Republic Media Network confronted Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir at his New Delhi residence. The reporter questioned Gambhir about the alleged feud within Team India, particularly after the team's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speculation of a rift between Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma has further fueled concerns about the team’s unity and dynamics. Reports suggest that differing opinions between the two have caused tensions, potentially impacting the team's performance. As this saga unfolds, the focus remains on whether the team can overcome these challenges and rebuild a cohesive environment to prioritize the spirit of the game.