Debate With Arnab: India's Massive Retaliatory Attacks Blow Up Pak Airbases, Grabs The Upper Hand

Debate With Arnab: A wave of precision airstrikes by the Indian Air Force has reduced Pakistan’s key airbases to rubble. Operation Sindoor 2.0 has torn through the illusion of Pakistan’s military strength, exposing a vulnerable, outdated air defense system that never stood a chance. The outcome? Flames, confusion, and radio silence at Pakistani command outposts.

Arnab Goswami separates fact from fiction, laying bare the strategic excellence behind India’s operation. With pinpoint intelligence, unmatched aerial dominance, and a new-era doctrine of zero tolerance, India has rewritten the rules of engagement. Pakistan wasn’t just blindsided, it was surgically dismantled. Each hit was deliberate, each message clear: attack our civilians, and your defense infrastructure will cease to exist.

But this isn’t just a counter-strike. It marks a shift in geopolitical reality. India now controls the narrative, with global backing, military precision, and the resolve to act unilaterally if provoked again. Arnab raises the tough questions: How has India turned air dominance into total regional control? And most importantly, shouldn’t New Delhi now set the terms, tempo, and outcome of whatever comes next?