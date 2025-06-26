Debate With Arnab: India Declines To Sign SCO Joint Statement In Significant Snub To China and Pakistan

In a decisive diplomatic stance, India has opted out of signing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint statement, delivering a clear message to China and Pakistan. The move comes in protest against the statement’s criticism of Israel while conspicuously ignoring the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This apparent double standard has drawn sharp responses from New Delhi, which insists that international platforms must uphold objectivity and fairness when addressing issues of terrorism. Catch the Debate With Arnab as we break down the significance of India’s move, its impact on SCO dynamics, and what it signals for Indo-China relations and Pakistan’s diplomatic maneuvers.