VIDEO: 'Terrible Idea For India To Jeopardize Relation With US For Those Who Broke The Law': Sushant Sareen

A recent controversy has erupted over the deportation of Indian nationals by the U.S., which has triggered a political uproar in India. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the legality and fairness of the deportations, while questioning the Indian government’s handling of the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has defended the U.S. actions, stating that the deportation follows standard procedures. This issue has sparked debates on the potential impact on India-U.S. relations. Sushant Sareen argues that it would be unwise for India to jeopardize its diplomatic ties with the U.S. over individuals who have violated the law. Ladies and gentlemen, The Parliament today witnesses huge uproar from the opposition who called Indian deportation from the US a 'national humiliation'. The government has responded and fact checked the opposition.. The Congress termed the deportation of Indians in handcuffs as a matter of humiliation and drew parallels with the 2013 Devyani Khobragade case, where the Indian diplomat was subjected to harsh treatment by US authorities. At Amritsar airport, tight security arrangements were in place, with heavy barricading and a strong police presence. The deportees were questioned by multiple agencies, including Punjab Police and central intelligence units, to verify if any had criminal records.