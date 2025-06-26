Debate With Arnab: Should India Reciprocate US’ Social Media Screening Policy?

The United States has strengthened its visa rules by enforcing rigorous social media screening as part of its national security framework, denying visas without thoroughly reviewing applicants’ online activity. As digital-age threats grow, this move sparks a critical debate: Should India implement a similar measure to protect its borders? On Debate With Arnab, we examine the U.S. policy, its potential effects on privacy and security, and whether India should mirror this approach with stringent social media checks in its visa system. Is it a matter of national security or an invasion of digital privacy? Where should we draw the line?