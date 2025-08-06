Debate With Arnab: India-US Tariff War – Why Is INDI Taking an Anti-India Stand?

Debate With Arnab: In a major escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, intensifying trade tensions between the two major democracies. This decision threatens over $40 billion in Indian exports, hitting industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT. Experts caution that the move could fuel inflation and disrupt global supply chains. With rising geopolitical friction, India's government is expected to respond assertively. Watch live for expert insights and implications for India’s economy and global relations in 2025.