On “Debate With Arnab,” the panel explored how regime change particularly the overthrow of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seems to be Israel’s underlying goal in its conflict with Iran. Israeli airstrikes have established strong air superiority over Tehran, fueling speculation that targeting Khamenei’s leadership could be a key strategic objective, either openly or covertly. The discussion underscored the increasing chatter around this aim, despite no official confirmation.