Debate With Arnab: Is the System Shielding Justice Yashwant Varma?

Debate With Arnab: It’s been 131 days since the shocking discovery of charred cash at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, yet no FIR has been filed, nor has any arrest been made. This glaring inaction has triggered national outrage, especially after the Chief Justice of India’s in-house inquiry committee found "sufficient substance" in the misconduct allegations and recommended Varma’s removal.

Despite such serious findings, law enforcement has failed to act. Reports reveal that both the police and fire departments were negligent in their initial response, failing to register an FIR or properly document the cash seizure. Justice Varma has since contested the inquiry report in the Supreme Court, claiming procedural flaws. Meanwhile, over 200 MPs from across parties have supported an impeachment motion in Parliament. The nation now asks: why hasn't a legal case been initiated despite mounting evidence and institutional backing?