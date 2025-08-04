Debate With Arnab: Has Kamal Haasan Crossed the Line with Anti-Sanatan Remark?

Debate With Arnab: Kamal Haasan’s recent statement on Sanatan Dharma has triggered major outrage. Is it a bold critique of orthodoxy or an unnecessary provocation? This video dissects his controversial comments, the political reactions, and the growing demand from Hindu groups for an apology. Known for his outspoken stance, Haasan now faces questions on whether he has gone too far. With elections around the corner, the controversy could have a lasting impact on his political future. Stay tuned for public reactions and exclusive insights.

